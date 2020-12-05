Ardrey Kell cadet earns Legion of Valor Award

CHARLOTTE – Rhea Pokala, of Ardrey Kell High School, won the Legion of Valor Award, which is the highest award a JROTC cadet can earn.

As the Battalion S4 Officer, Cadet Lieutenant Colonel Pokala dedicated her energy to ensuring each cadet was properly fitted for their uniforms and inventory sheets were correctly managed.

Her efforts led Ardrey Kell’s JLAB team to the nationals during the 2018-19 and the 2019-20 school years.

Pokala has participated and competed in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg JROTC Book Study Competition, as well as the orienteering, drill, rifle and color guard teams.

She is a member of the National French Honor Society, Human Rights Club, National French Honor Society, National Honor Society, French Club, cross country team and the National Federation of Music Clubs.

She was selected as a junior marshal for the 2019-20 senior graduation this school year due to her 4.5 grade point average.

Pokala has helped several community service organizations, including Loaves, and Fishes, Second Harvest Food Bank, Building Beds 4 Kids, Toys for Tots, March of Dimes and St. Jude’s.

She has taught Junior Achievement to Hawk Ridge Elementary School students and works part-time at Kumon.