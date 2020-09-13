Ardrey Kell among region’s top Marine Corps JROTCs

CHARLOTTE – Ardrey Kell High School Marine Corps JROTC was recently recognized as a Naval Honors School in the Marine Corps JROTC Region 2 for the 2019-20 school year.

The distinction is awarded to the top 20% of units in each region.

Ardrey Kell’s program earned the honor based on data gathered from five categories: extracurricular activities, scholastic achievement, cadet citizenship, unit inspection and unit participation, which includes enrollment.

The report details the activities and accomplishments of cadets, including their participation in school organizations and sports, community service, physical fitness test scores and academic honors.



