Smart Start of Mecklenburg County observes National Nonprofit Day

CHARLOTTE – Smart Start of Mecklenburg County is observing National Nonprofit Day on Monday, Aug. 17.

The day, founded by Sherita Herling, commemorates Aug. 17, 1894, when the Tariff Act became law and gave exemptions for charitable institutions and nonprofits.

“We are incredibly grateful for all of those who have supported us in our mission to improve the lives of our young children this past year,” said Jake House, CEO of Smart Start of Mecklenburg County. “This support allowed us to continue investments in initiatives that addressed health, early care and education, early literacy and family support for children ages birth to 5 and their families in Mecklenburg County.”

The organization encourages supporters to help nonprofits like Smart Start of Mecklenburg County by making a donation, volunteering once in-person events resume, sparking conversations on social media, or simply saying thank you to the people dedicating their lives to social change.

The work Smart Start does every day impacts the 85,000 children in the community.