Small enrollment makes difference at United Faith

Tonya Bronson and Susan Blumenthal celebrate United Faith Christian Academy winning Best Private School in South Charlotte Weekly’s Best of the Weekly readers choice awards. SCW file photo

CHARLOTTE – Susan Blumenthal was part of the United Faith Christian Academy family well before she became head of school.

Her daughter graduated from United Faith in 2004. She’s also experienced the school from the perspective of a grandparent, faculty member and dean of students.

“Our vision is to provide high quality college prep education while we help students discover their faith for themselves, grow in their relationship with Christ and become confident Christians so they can go out in the world and make a difference,” Blumenthal said.

United Faith serves about 150 students in prekindergarten through high school. The school has seen increased interest from families as schools have tried adapting to learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

School tours have increased among families with children in elementary school, according to Tonya Bronson.

Bronson has worked at United Faith for six years. She recently transitioned from the admissions department to the guidance office.

“More families are coming in saying, ‘We’ve had our eye on you for a long time and we love what we hear about you, we just love our public school,’” Bronson said. “‘I’ve never been motivated to pay tuition.’”

Families are now starting to find that motivation.

While south Charlotte is blessed to have highly rated well-run schools, United Faith’s small size gives administrators the flexibility to adapt fast.

As schools closed across the state in March, staff at United Faith spent two days getting everybody up to speed on how to do online classes and setting a schedule. Classes were up and running by the third day.

The small enrollment comes in handy amid COVID-19 as schools try to observe social distancing among students.

Students also have increased opportunity to make a sports team or perform in an on-stage theater production. They may not have the same opportunities at some of south Charlotte’s much larger public schools.

“They can really excel in these areas outside of the classroom that they may be too intimidated to go out for or just by sheer numbers they would never make a team,” Bronson said.

Nineteen students graduated from United Faith in the spring. Graduates go on to colleges and universities like UNC-Chapel Hill, Purdue and West Point. Alumni come back and explain the edge they get in college.

“Because their classes are smaller, they have relationships with teachers and it was those relationships that built their confidence,” Blumenthal said. “They could deal with anything and they knew they could go and talk to a professor or TA and resolve issues.”

“Our ultimate goal is to give the kids confidence in their God-given talents and really challenge them in who they are so they know when they graduate where they are going and how to succeed,” Bronson said.