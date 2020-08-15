Slattery to lead Community House Middle School

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has appointed Brian Slattery as principal of Community House Middle School.

Slattery has been principal at Endhaven Elementary since 2013. He was assistant principal at Elizabeth Traditional Elementary from 2007 to 2013.

He taught at Highland Renaissance Academy from 2005 to 2007 and in Germany at Schweinfurt Elementary, Schweinfurt, from 2002 to 2005, and at Bitburg Elementary, Bitburg, from 2001 to 2002.

He also taught in CMS at Greenway Park Elementary from 1998 to 2001, Hidden Valley Elementary from 1997 to 1998 and Nathaniel Alexander Elementary from 1996 to 1997.