Quail Hollow Middle part of a virtual reality pilot program

CHARLOTTE – BSI Solutions recently launched a virtual reality pilot program that allows six area schools, including Quail Hollow Middle, to deliver immersive educational content for remote learning platforms.

The firm’s Novel Education in Virtual Reality pilot program allows students to engage with teachers in real-time, as well as interact with, manipulate and build objects and virtually touch items they may not have access to in their classrooms.

“VR technology is a natural learning solution for the millennial generation. It connects the innate learning language of students with the ability to comprehend the presented lesson plan,” CEO Kendrick Carroll said. “Technology continues to be the ultimate culture neutralizer.”

Others schools in the pilot program include Ashley Park PreK-8 School, Cochrane Collegiate Academy, North Mecklenburg High, Oaklawn Language Academy, Philip O. Berry Academy of Technology Zebulon B. Vance High and West Charlotte High.



