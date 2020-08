CHARLOTTE – Students at Chesterbrook Academy Preschool on Mallard Creek Road recently donated more than 200 oral care items to The Salvation Army Center of Hope.

Over the past few weeks, students and their families collected oral care items, such as toothbrushes, toothpaste and floss, to benefit women and children in need.

Students learned the importance of spreading kindness and helping the community in need through the initiative, according to the preschool.