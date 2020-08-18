Chesterbrook Academy launches full-day school-age program

CHARLOTTE – Chesterbrook Academy Preschools in the Charlotte area have launched a new full-day school-age program called Club Connect, which provides students in-person learning when their public school is online only.

Students who enroll in Club Connect will spend a full day at a participating Chesterbrook Academy Preschool location, where teachers will ensure they can complete virtual public school assignments and attend scheduled video calls, while providing support, answering questions or addressing issues. Club Connect includes enrichment activities.

“We developed the Club Connect program to provide school-age children with a safe learning environment when their school is open for virtual learning only, and to provide parents with the relief of knowing their child is being supervised,” said LaSha Taylor, regional vice president of Chesterbrook Academy Preschools. “Club Connect is the perfect solution for busy parents. We provide a classroom setting and all the necessary tools children need to complete their public school’s virtual learning program.”

Chesterbrook Academy will follow CDC, state and local guidelines for health and safety protocols, including daily health checks upon arrival, hand washing, facial coverings, social distancing and sanitation procedures.

Call the admissions office at 877-959-4181 for more information.