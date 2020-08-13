A recap of what CMS, UCPS did over the summer

A lot happened since the last day of classes at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and Union County Public Schools. Here’s a quick review of both districts:

• June 9: Ardrey Kell and Butler were among high schools kicking off a series of virtual graduations at CMS.

• June 15: Union County puts off a potential school bond until at least 2022, citing too many variables to do it in 2020.

• June 22: UCPS defies state mass gathering restrictions by holding a week of in-person graduation ceremonies.

• June 23: CMS formally launches the process to rename Vance High School due to its namesake’s connection to slavery.

• June 24: Corey Mitchell, of Northwest School of the Arts, wins a national theater teacher of the year award.

• June 29: Travis Kiker resigns from the UCPS school board after complaints about his social media posts.

• July 7: Union County Public Health announces 16 COVID-19 cases among people attending Marvin Ridge graduation.

• July 7: The UCPS school board votes to remove all Rebels references from Parkwood High School’s branding and campus.

• July 8: Area media reports Ardrey Kell High School Principal David Switzer is reassigned after a lot of bad press.

• July 14: UCPS approves a reopening plan that incorporates in-person and remote learning.

• July 15: CMS decides to open with two weeks of in-person orientation before shifting to remote learning.

• July 21: CMS OKs a redistricting plan that affects Providence Spring and McKee Road elementary schools in 2021-22.

• July 30: CMS changes course, opting for full-remote learning due to having more than 200 staff vacancies.

• Aug. 3: Teachers hold a “motor march” in front of UCPS headquarters to urge leaders to make classes virtual.

• Aug. 4: The Rev. Jimmy Bention Sr. fills the UCPS school board vacancy left by Travis Kiker. He’ll serve through 2022.

• Aug. 6: The N.C. High School Athletic Association delays the start of sports until at least Sept. 11.

• Aug. 11: CMS launches CMS Eats at Home, allowing families to preorder meals for delivery or pick-up at 40 sites.

• Aug. 11: The N.C. High School Athletic Association pushes back sports to November at the earliest.