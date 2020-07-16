School board approves reopening plan for 2020-21 

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education approved Plan B-Plus Remote for reopening schools on Aug. 17.

CMS students will attend school in-person on a rotational basis during the first two weeks of school. Beginning in week three, all students will receive remote instruction only.

“We are confident that Plan B-Plus Remote is the best plan for educating our students,” said Elyse Dashew, who chairs the board. “We want to provide a rigorous educational experience in the safest way possible for our students and staff.”

Students will be assigned to one of three groups. Students will attend in-person onboarding instruction on their group’s assigned days within the first two weeks of the school year.

When remote learning begins in week three, students will not receive in-person instruction. CMS buildings will be open for staff for essential functions.

District leaders and teachers have collaborated with education experts from across the country to prepare a more rigorous and engaging remote-learning program for students.

“Our first priority is to provide access and equity in the learning experience for each of our students,” Superintendent Earnest Winston said. “Our staff is developing dynamic programs that will engage and inform students in exciting ways as they move into the new school year.”

CMS will communicate more details about the plan in the coming days and weeks.

Parents are encouraged to update their contact information with their schools. They should also expect to receive information from their child’s school with specific information related to the first two weeks of school.

The CMS Call Center is prepared to field questions and concerns about the plan. Call 980-343-3001 for details.