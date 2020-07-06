New head of school begins work at Charlotte Preparatory School

Chris Marblo

CHARLOTTE – Chris Marblo didn’t expect to take the helm at Charlotte Preparatory School in the middle of a pandemic, but he is already meeting the challenge with optimism.

He joined the school on July 6, five months after being selected as Charlotte Prep’s fifth head of school.

“One of the silver linings of a crisis is that it clarifies what we truly value,” Marblo said. “Two of Prep’s many strengths are the integrity of our community and that we recognize and actualize the promise and potential of each child. Prep is uniquely suited to provide students with the educational, emotional and social foundation they need during times like these.”

Marblo and the school’s COVID-19 response team are preparing for next school year, which begins Aug. 20.

The team consulted medical and independent school experts to develop a return-to-campus plan. The plan outlines detailed criteria for on-campus, remote and alternative distance learning.

“The health and safety of our community is paramount, as is ensuring the continuity of student learning and remaining true to our program and curriculum,” Marblo wrote to parents in an email.

Before joining Charlotte Prep, Marblo was head of school at the Campus School of Smith College, in Massachusetts. He served in the same role at the Town School, in New York, and the Kent School in Maryland.

His writing has appeared in newspapers, education journals and books.

Marblo has also written chapters for “Diversity Work in Independent Schools: The Practice and the Practitioner” and “The Inclusive School,” both published by the National Association of Independent Schools.

Outside of work, Marblo plays guitar and writes his own music under the name Margin Stars. He also enjoys reading, hiking, traveling and spending time with his wife, Annette, and three adult sons.