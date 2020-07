CHARLOTTE – Nizy John is returning to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools after being appointed to serve as principal at GraceLife Academy of Pineville, an elementary school scheduled to open in August.

John will succeed Terri Cooper as principal at River Gate Elementary.

She worked as the principal at Polo Ridge Elementary from 2012 and 2016 and assistant principal at Ballantyne Elementary from 2020 to 2012 and David Cox Road Elementary from 2004 to 2010.