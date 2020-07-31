Drive-thru graduation: Central Piedmont celebrates 440-plus grads

Darnell Vennie/Central Piedmont

CHARLOTTE – Central Piedmont Community College held drive-thru graduations July 29 and 30 on its Cato Campus.

More than 440 graduates participated in the two-day event, which included ceremonies for traditional undergraduate programs, as well as College and Career Readiness programs.

The college designed the ceremonies with the health of staff, students and loved ones in mind. Volunteers and graduates were asked to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing.

State guidelines were followed in the following ways:

• Students with drivers – Cars, transporting one graduate at a time, participated in a moving processional. When graduates’ names were called, they exited their vehicles, walked across an outdoor stage; received their degree/diploma/certificate and had two graduation photos taken without their face covering.

• Students driving themselves/public transportation riders – Walk-in participants provided their name at a check-in station and were ushered into a processional line. Once in the processional, they had the same experience as their car-riding peers.

• Cars without graduates – Family and friends attending the event to watch a graduate “walk” were asked to park near the campus’s horticulture building to view from a safe distance.

“It was important we recognize our 2020 graduates’ accomplishments, especially during this unprecedented time, when so many of them had to overcome multiple obstacles to achieve their educational goals this year,” President Kandi Deitemeyer said. “The Class of 2020 is a resilient group of individuals. I look forward to hearing their many success stories and wish them all the best in their future endeavors.”