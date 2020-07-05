CMS weighs reopening options for 2020-21

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is considering three plans for reopening schools.

Districts throughout North Carolina were tasked with developing a plan to address improved COVID conditions (plan A), a plan to address moderate COVID conditions (plan B) and a plan to address a significant worsening of COVID conditions (plan C). All plans have a remote-learning option for parents with concerns about sending their students to school.

Plan A will require students and staff to return to school for in-classroom learning. Health and Human Services requirements will be followed, including health screenings and temperature checks for students and staff, and social distancing in hallways and common areas. Symptom screenings and health attestations will be required for use of school transportation.

Under plan B, students will participate in a mix of in-classroom and remote learning.

• Pre-K through eighth-grade students will attend in-classroom learning Monday-Friday during their assigned week, followed by two weeks of remote learning; one-third of each grade will attend their assigned schools in A week, a different one-third will attend in B week, and the remaining third will attend during C week.

• Students in grades 9-11 will have an A, B, C schedule, attending in-classroom learning Monday-Thursday during their assigned week, followed by two weeks of remote learning; these students will have remote learning on the Fridays of their assigned in-classroom weeks.

• 12th-grade students will attend in-classroom learning one day each week; these students will participate in remote learning on all days they are not in the classroom.

Plan C will offer a remote-learning environment for all students, with all staff assigned to remote instruction. CMS plans to use best practices learned in the fourth quarter of the last school year.

“We are committed to helping all students learn and succeed during this pandemic and beyond,” Superintendent Earnest Winston said. “Our teams have worked tirelessly to develop plans that will meet the needs of students and staff, even as conditions shift in our community. Our first priority is to provide a robust educational experience for our students and a safe environment for all.”

CMS will communicate additional details about the plan, including classroom social-distancing procedures, transportation practices and bus routes, school and classroom sanitation policies, nutrition services procedures, technology distribution and availability, state-mandated health/safety checks and temperature screenings. CMS encourages parents to update their contact information with their schools to ensure they receive timely information.

The CMS Call Center, 980-343-3001, will field questions and concerns about the three plans under review.

