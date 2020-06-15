South Meck graduation: ‘It’s time to walk’

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is celebrating the class of 2020 with virtual ceremonies, parades and drive-thru diploma pickups. Here are the highlights from South Mecklenburg High School’s virtual ceremony:

What the class president said:

Allison Rae Dobbins recalled receiving her cap and gown in a package that said, “Smile, it’s time to walk.” At first, she said, it was disappointing because she knew her class wouldn’t get the chance, but then she realized something.

“Class of 2020, we are walking,” Dobbins said. “We are walking over obstacles and through storms and in the next four-plus years, we’ll be under pressure as we endure more rocky roads and rough patches. But still, we will walk to wherever life might take us.”

What the valedictorian said:

Matthew Grady encouraged his class to continue standing up for others and for what is right.

“South Meck, I know, has instilled us with these values,” Grady said. “I’m confident our class is the exact group of young adults most capable to lead this charge for a brighter future.”

What the former principal said:

Maureen Furr said the response she’s seen in the community during the coronavirus reminds her of the class of 2020. She said care for others and service in the face of need are lessons the students have demonstrated for years.

“Life is happiest and most rewarding when you give of yourself, and you know that better than most,” Furr said.

What the principal said:

Glenn Starnes III told the seniors that despite what is going on in the world they are built for this – strong, resilient, Sabres.

“I am convinced you are going to be the class to change the world. The class that will come out into the world and recreate the definition of success,” Starnes said.