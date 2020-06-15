Providence graduation: Pandemic has taught seniors a few things

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is celebrating the class of 2020 with virtual ceremonies, parades and drive-thru diploma pickups. Here are the highlights from Providence High School’s virtual ceremony:

What the class president said:

John Darden recalled a few highlights from high school, including the first day of freshman year, getting his drivers license and watching his first football game as a senior.

“We will always be Providence Senior High School’s class of quarantine. I mean, 2020,” he said.

What the salutatorians said:

Evan Hofland said the pandemic has taught his class to enjoy the moment, be more appreciative of times with friends and family and that life won’t always go as planned. It has also magnified many fundamental challenges in the world.

“I hope we all ask ourselves, ‘What role can I play in finding the solutions to these pressing problems facing our generation?’” Hofland said. “Finding these solutions may seem like a daunting task, but I believe we’re up for it.”

Angelica Joshi said she knows her classmates have what it takes to find their own versions of success going forward.

“I believe in all of us and I know that so do our teachers and staff, family and friends and everyone in the nation right now,” Joshi said. “So let’s go out there, when its safe to, and show everyone what we’re capable of.”

What the principal said:

Tracy Harrill quoted Ralph Waldo Emerson: “The mind once stretched by a new idea never returns to its original dimensions.” She told the class that over the last four years, teachers have worked to stretch their minds so they can learn, think, problem-solve and excel in the world.

“You are ready,” Harrill said. “You can do anything you want to do, and I am very proud of you and your successes.”