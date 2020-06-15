Myers Park graduation: Stormy times strengthen resolve

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is celebrating the class of 2020 with virtual ceremonies, parades and drive-thru diploma pickups. Here are the highlights from Myers Park High School’s virtual graduation:

What the valedictorian said:

Christine Mendoza said life is like a voyage. One moment, you are admiring how the sunlight glistens on the water, the next you are clutching the mast as the waves and boat convulse. Just as storms can strengthen the resolve of a sailor, Mendoza said suffering can result in blessings and joy. She said the pandemic has driven people together even as it has kept us apart. In her own life, she’s seen God use her disability to strengthen her faith in Christ.

“Storms will come and it’s not a question of what happens, but what you do when it happens and how that effects your character and soul,” Mendoza said.

What the salutatorian said:

Ashray Kallikadavil told his classmates not to get fixated on singular material outcomes in life, but how they treat others in the world.

“We’re going to be Mustangs forever in our hearts, so let’s cherish the memories we made and go change the world for the better,” Kallikadavil said.

What the principal said:

Mark Bosco said the change that’s occurring has both positive and negative elements. Bosco realized he needs to better balance work and family and be more present and in the moment. He encouraged the seniors to think of the unseen benefits of the pandemic in their own lives.

“It is my hope that you too will come to terms with what these events mean to you and what you will decide to take forward or leave behind,” Bosco said.