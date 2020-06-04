Five CMS students win College-Sponsored Merit Scholarships

CHARLOTTE – Five seniors from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools earned College-Sponsored Merit Scholarships.

Sponsor colleges selected their scholarship winners from among this year’s National Merit Scholarship finalists who plan to attend their institution. Winners were as follows:

• Nitya Agrawal, Ardrey Kell High, Northwestern University.

• Rohit Chaudhuri, Ardrey Kell High, Vanderbilt University.

• Alexanne O’Dell, Myers Park High, Vanderbilt University.

• Karthik Rangavajhula, Ardrey Kell High, University of South Carolina.

• Richa Saxena, Ardrey Kell High, Florida Atlantic University.

The awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study.