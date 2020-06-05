Davis, Foggie take on new leadership roles with CMS

Leah Davis

CHARLOTTE – Two educators with south Charlotte ties have been promoted to new leadership roles.

Leah Davis, who served as principal at Montclaire Elementary from 2006 to 2010, was named executive director for the Central 2 Learning Community. Davis has also served as principal of Ridge Road Middle (since 2017), Torrence Creek Elementary (2013 to 2017) and Albemarle Road Elementary (2010 to 2013).

Xzaviar Foggie, a teacher at Huntingtowne Farms Elementary from 2004 to 2011, will lead Lawrence Orr Elementary as principal. Foggie has been a Project L.I.F.T. training specialist with the Central 1 Learning Community since 2018 and was assistant principal at Allenbrook Elementary from 2015 to 2018.