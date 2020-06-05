CMS offers another redistricting option for Providence Spring Elementary

This proposed redistricting scenario shows attendance boundaries for Providence Spring Elementary (tan) and McKee Road Elementary (violet) for the 2021-22 school year. Photo courtesy of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is considering a new option when it comes to easing overcrowding at Providence Spring Elementary School. CMS has also stretched the timeline to decide on the best scenario.

The latest option, designated as the violet scenario, moves five intact neighborhoods, or a total of 150 students from Providence Spring Elementary to McKee Road Elementary. This scenario respects middle school feeder patterns.

Currently, students at McKee Road Elementary advance to Crestdale Middle, while students at Providence Spring Elementary are assigned to either Crestdale or Jay M. Robinson middle schools.

Under the violet scenario, a small number of Providence Spring Elementary students that will be moved to McKee Road Elementary will continue on to Jay M. Robinson Middle rather than Crestdale Middle.

Each of the other scenarios assigns students from Providence Spring Elementary to McKee Road Elementary in the following ways:

• Blue: Assigns the entire portion of Providence Spring Elementary, which currently feeds Jay M. Robinson Middle (207 students).

• Orange: Assigns five intact neighborhoods and a portion of a neighborhood (174 students).

• Gray: Assigns four intact neighborhoods (160 students).

McKee Road Elementary can accommodate the extra students from Providence Spring Elementary in all four of the scenarios with the addition of a 10-classroom modular building, according to Associate Superintendent Akeshia Craven-Howell.

McKee Road Elementary’s campus could also accommodate an additional six mobile units, she said.

CMS has scheduled a community engagement session for June 11 to introduce the gray and violent scenarios to parents. Principals will distribute access information to the session, which will take the form of a live webinar.

During the week of June 15, staff will post the recorded webinar, maps, a Q&A transcript and a link to a follow-up survey.

The school board will hold a public hearing on the boundary on June 23, followed by a vote on July 21.

“I think from our last public hearing what we really heard from the public was that folks needed more time to absorb this information,” school board member Jennifer De La Jara said, noting she’s glad staff is introducing new ideas and engagement.

School board member Sean Strain, who represents the area, thanked Craven-Howell for introducing the violet option, adding there is a lot of interest in the community for that scenario.

Strain has received a lot of feedback from parents who are concerned about how the decision will play into middle school feeder patterns, particularly around cohort sizes. He recommended staff provide more data in that regard to provide clarity.