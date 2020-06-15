Ardrey Kell graduation: Seniors are resilient

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is celebrating the class of 2020 with virtual ceremonies, parades and drive-thru diploma pickups. Here are the highlights from Ardrey Kell High School’s virtual ceremony:

What the class president said:

David Taback said his class is uniquely prepared to overcome adversity – born in the aftermath of Sept. 11, children during the 2008 global financial crisis and now graduating high school amid a global pandemic. He said these challenges have made the seniors strong, resilient and determined.

“It almost seems as if we’ve been set up to fail from the very beginning, but we haven’t faltered and we most certainly won’t be doing so anytime soon,” Taback said.

What the valedictorian said:

Vinitha Sunkara said it’s natural to look for ways to be certain about the future, but the past few months have shown nothing is ever certain. She’s proud of how the class has looked out for each other and stood together in times of conflict, from participating in a walkout after the 2018 shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, to making it through a pandemic.

“In the midst of all this uncertainty, our ability to deal with it together is one thing I am certain about,” Sunkara said.

What the principal said:

David Switzer said this year has been far different than any other school year in American history and the class of 2020 has persevered, despite being challenged in many ways. Over the last four years, he reminded the seniors how he was their cheerleader, supporter, sometimes their disciplinarian but always their advocate.

“You are the best and most memorable senior class I have ever had,” Switzer said.