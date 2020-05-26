Smart Start of Mecklenburg County to welcome new CEO in June

CHARLOTTE – Jake House will begin as CEO of Smart Start of Mecklenburg County on June 15.

“The need for our community to focus on our youngest citizens and their families was great prior to the pandemic we are living through,” House said. “That need will only become magnified in the months and years ahead. I stand willing and motivated to help Smart Start and all of our partner agencies tackle the obstacles in front of us.”

Victoria Manning, who chaired the search committee, said House brings experience and credibility, having led both nonprofit and for-profit organizations.

“He has a unique mix of skills that the board of directors have identified as vital in our next leader and will position Smart Start as a leading advocate for young children,” Manning said. “We are most excited for the children and families who will benefit from his leadership in the years to come.”

He most recently served as managing partner of The Westwood Group. He also served in leadership roles with Community 1st Advisors, Citizen Schools and Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide. Earlier in his career, he helped turn around a low-performing school in Pittsburgh Public Schools.

Smart Start of Mecklenburg County is responsible for administering nearly 30 state and community funded programs.

In 2018, Smart Start launched MECK Pre-K, the county’s universal pre-k program that provides early childhood education services to over 1,200 children.