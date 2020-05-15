CMS students win $2,500 National Merit scholarships

CHARLOTTE – Five seniors from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools won $2,500 scholarships from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.

They were Mrinal Chanshetty and Major Kirby, Ardrey Kell High; Matthew Grady and Rose Hollingsworth, South Mecklenburg High; and Aditi Prakash, Providence High.

The 2,500 Merit Scholars were chosen from more than 15,000 finalists in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program. They have a combination of accomplishments, skills and potential for success in college.