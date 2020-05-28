CMS moving, renovating mobile units

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is spending about $3.5 million to move mobile classrooms and restrooms this summer to different campuses, according to Superintendent Earnest Winston.

This includes the following:

• Installation for three mobile classrooms at Ballantyne Elementary.

• Installation for four mobile classrooms and one mobile restroom at Carmel Middle.

• Installation for two mobile classrooms and one mobile restroom at Starmount Academy of Excellence.

• Renovation and installation for two mobile classrooms and one mobile restroom at Greenway Park Elementary.

CMS is spending more money to renovate mobile restrooms at Blythe Elementary, David Cox Elementary, Lebanon Elementary, Mountain Island Academy, Stoney Creek Elementary and Tuckaseegee Elementary,

This would extend the lives of these restrooms by 15 years, Winston said.