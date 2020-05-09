Adams congratulates students heading to military academies

Photo courtesy of Congresswoman Alma Adams

CHARLOTTE – U.S. Congresswoman Alma Adams (NC-12) honored six nominees heading to United States Military Service Academies at a virtual reception on May 7.

Ayush Padhi and Olivia Hommes were among students receiving appointments to the Class of 2024. Padhi, from Ardrey Kell High, will attend Naval Academy. Hommes, from South Mecklenburg High, will go to Air Force Academy.

“Despite the current reality that we face, this should be an exciting time for you and your families, as you begin to explore all the possible paths of service that lie ahead,” Adams told them. “Going to a military academy takes a great deal of dedication, perseverance and grit. Your presence here alone is a window into your dedication, discipline and patriotism.”

Adams has nominated 68 students from the 12th Congressional District.

Visit http://adams.house.gov or contact Kay Tembo at Kay.Tembo@mail.house.gov to learn more about the nomination process.