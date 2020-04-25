Schools closed but online learning continues for rest of 2019-20

RALEIGH – North Carolina public schools will continue remote learning through the end of the 2019-20 school year, Gov. Roy Cooper announced April 24.

State public health officials are developing safety guidelines for schools to follow when classes are able to convene in person, as well as guidance for summer camps and other groups that use school facilities.

“School buildings will stay closed to students for this school year, but school isn’t over,” Cooper said. “The decision to finish the year by remote learning was not made lightly, but it is the right thing to do to protect our students, teachers and communities.”

Schools have been closed since March 16 to avoid spread of COVID-19.

Earnest Winston, superintendent for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, said the district needs to discuss grading more internally before announcing anything at this time.

Today Gov. Roy Cooper announced the continued closure of North Carolina public schools. Online learning will continue throughout the remainder of the school year.

