Data Dive: Crime reported in south Charlotte schools

SCW file photo

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools reported 1,200 crimes during the 2018-19 school year, according to the N.C. Department of Public Instruction’s recently released annual report on school crime and violence.

State law requires schools to track 16 specific crimes, including nine deemed dangerous and violent, including sexual assault and assault involving the use of a weapon.

The report says the number and rate of crimes have declined statewide in recent years.

Crimes involving controlled substances, weapons and alcohol are the most frequently reported in high schools, while elementary schools cite assault on school personnel and possession of a weapon as the top acts, according to the report.

Districtwide, CMS reported 545 possession of controlled substance, 277 possession of a weapon, 239 assaults on school personnel, 85 possession of alcoholic beverage, 24 sexual assaults, 22 possession of a firearm or powerful explosive and 8 assaults involving the use of a weapon.

Myers Park High had the crimes among schools in the south Charlotte area with 71. South Mecklenburg High had the second most cases with 25, followed by Carmel Middle and Quail Hollow Middle at 20 each.

Ten elementary schools in the south Charlotte area reported no crimes: Beverly Woods, Endhaven, Hawk Ridge, Huntingtowne Farms, Lansdowne, Montclaire, Olde Providence, Pinewood, Polo Ridge and Providence Spring. Park Road Montessori also reported zero crimes.

Here is a look at crimes reported at area schools:

• Alexander Graham Middle: 3 crimes (1 possession of controlled substance and 2 possession of a weapon)

• Ardrey Kell High: 4 crimes (4 possession of controlled substance)

• Ballantyne Elementary: 1 crime (assault on school personnel)

• Carmel Middle: 20 crimes (3 assaults on school personnel, 6 possession of alcoholic beverage, 2 possession of controlled substance, 7 possession of a weapon and 2 sexual assault)

• Collinswood Language Academy: 1 crime (possession of a weapon)

• Community House Middle: 12 crimes (1 assault on school personnel, 10 possession of controlled substance and 1 possession of a weapon)

• Elon Park Elementary: 8 crimes (8 assaults on school personnel)

• Jay. M. Robinson Middle: 2 crimes (2 sexual assaults)

• McApline Elementary: 2 crimes (2 possession of a weapon)

• McKee Road Elementary: 1 crime (possession of a weapon)

• Myers Park High: 71 crimes (2 assaults on school personnel, 5 possession of alcoholic beverage, 55 possession of controlled substance, 2 possession of a firearm or powerful explosive and 7 possession of a weapon)

• Pineville Elementary: 2 crimes (2 possession of a weapon)

• Providence High: 12 crimes (2 possession of alcoholic beverage, 8 possession of controlled substance, 1 possession of a weapon and 1 sexual assault)

• Quail Hollow Middle: 20 crimes (9 assaults on school personnel, 2 possession of alcoholic beverage, 6 possession of controlled substance and 3 possession of a weapon)

• Rama Road Elementary: 1 crime (possession of a weapon)

• Randolph Middle: 13 crimes (4 possession of alcoholic beverage, 5 possession of controlled substance and 4 possession of a weapon)

• Sedgefield Middle: 12 crimes (4 assaults on school personnel, 3 possession of controlled substance and 5 possession of a weapon)

• Selwyn Elementary: 1 crime (possession of a weapon)

• Sharon Elementary: 1 crime (assault on school personnel)

• Smithfield Elementary: 2 crimes (2 possession of alcoholic beverage)

• South Charlotte Middle: 1 crime (assault on school personnel)

• South Mecklenburg High: 25 crimes (6 possession of alcoholic beverage, 13 possession of controlled substance, 1 possession of a firearm or powerful explosive and 5 possession of a weapon)

• Southwest Middle: 8 crimes (1 assault on school personnel, 3 possession of controlled substance and 4 possession of a weapon)

• Starmount Academy of Excellence: 10 crimes (10 assaults on school personnel)

• Sterling Elementary: 1 crime (assault on school personnel)