Ardrey Kell theater students prepare for national stage

Ardrey Kell’s production of “Puffs” will be performed on a national stage. Photo courtesy of Ardrey Kell High School

CHARLOTTE – Ardrey Kell High School’s theater department will perform at the International Thespian Festival from June 22 to 27 at Indiana University Bloomington.

The department earned one of the highly coveted spots after its mainstage show, “Puffs (Or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic),” earned exemplary scores in the adjudication process this fall.

Only 11 shows will be invited to perform at the festival.

For director Terry Gabbard, this is a personal and professional goal he has been working toward his entire career.

“This is a big win for all of us, for everyone who loves and supports AK Theatre,” Gabbard said.

The program has enjoyed tremendous growth and success in the past several years. Gabbard recognizes the program wouldn’t be what it is without the continued support of the administration, the school community and the community.

“The community supports us in every way, whether it’s showing up for set building days, supporting us financially or by simply attending a theatre event,” Gabbard said. “We are very grateful.”

Everyone involved in “Puffs” knows taking the show from Charlotte to Indiana is going to be what Gabbard calls “a massive undertaking,” so the students and the Royal Theatre Patrons have mounted a donation campaign to help with expenses.

“We’ve never done anything like this before,” Gabbard said, “but I feel confident that the greater AK family will be there for us like always.”

Want to learn more?

If you’d like to contribute to the AK Theatre Campaign, visit the WeFund4U website at https://wf4u.org/K9tsyN or mail a check to Ardrey Kell Theatre Department, 10220 Ardrey Kell Road, Charlotte, NC 28277 c/o Terry Gabbard. Visit www.ardreykelltheatre.com for details.