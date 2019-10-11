Fusion Academy rolls out personalized concept

Photos courtesy of Fusion Academy

CHARLOTTE – Fusion Academy, a school providing a one-to-one personalized learning experience for students in grades six through 12, will open its first North Carolina campus at 3440 Toringdon Way, suite 205, in late fall.

A nationally accredited private school, Fusion customizes the educational experience for middle and high school students. It is another option for families seeking academic, emotional and social support for students that require a more challenging learning pace as well as those that aren’t thriving in a traditional school setting.

Patty Moreira, an educator with more than 25 years of experience with public, charter and private schools, will serve as head of school for Fusion’s Charlotte campus.

“My priority as an educator and leader is to not only provide critical and comprehensive support services for our students through community engagement but to implement a curriculum driven by 21st-century learners,” Moreira said. “With the success Fusion is seeing throughout the United States, including here in the South with its campuses in Florida, Georgia and Virginia, parents throughout the city have expressed great interest in the unique learning model coming to Charlotte.”

Fusion offers customized scheduling to accommodate demands outside of the classroom. Homework is completed with help and supervision from a teacher in the on-site Homework Café.

“Fusion’s unique model allows for individualized teaching and a creative curriculum, which is a formula that works for so many students who simply do not thrive in traditional settings,” said Kimberly Davis, of Kimberly Davis Consulting. “At Fusion, students experience better relationships with faculty who have the time and focus to devote to them. It can be a wonderful setting for students to find success and learn to extrapolate that success to other areas of their life.”

Online: www.FusionAcademy.com/Charlotte.