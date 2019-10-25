Fair showcases benefits of college transfers

Central Piedmont Community College hosts transfer fairs throughout the year. Students can speak to representatives from four-year universities in the Carolinas. Kayla Berenson/SCW photo

CHARLOTTE – To celebrate National Transfer Student Week, the Transfer Resource Center at Central Piedmont Community College gave students on all of its campuses a glimpse of life as a transfer.

Representatives from schools throughout the Carolinas spoke to students at the college’s Central Campus on Oct. 22.

Regional representative and former Admissions Director at UNC Greensboro Lise Keller said transfer students bring unique qualities to the table.

“They’re so directed,” Keller said. “They know exactly what they want. And they also want the most expeditious way to achieve their goals, and that’s what we’re here to help them with.”

Keller said around 1,900 transfer students attend UNC Greensboro every year.

She said the university offers extensive support for transfer students to help them transition from community college to a four-year university. There is an orientation for transfer students, along with special events to answer transfer students’ questions. The university also provides academic advising.

Transfer resources and support are available at Central Piedmont year-round, according to Transfer Resource Center Director Janael Yowell. Resources include transfer advising, transfer application days and additional transfer fairs.

Yowell said the community college sends more than 1,300 students to UNC-system schools each fall. The college’s biggest feeder school is UNC Charlotte. Appalachian State is the second most popular campus to transfer to.

Yowell said in addition to the lower cost, attending community college before transferring can be a big advantage for students who want to apply to more competitive schools.

“We use Carolina as an example for our students,” Yowell said. “For freshmen, they get about 60,000 applicants, but for transfers, they only get about 4,000. So a lot of students are shocked when they get in as a transfer when really, you can come here and compete against less people and prove that you’re doing well in college classes, which is what [the universities] want to see.”

Yowell also said attending Central Piedmont gives students the opportunity to feel part of the “college experience.”

“I think a lot of students appreciate the fact that they don’t feel like they missed out on college by coming here first,” Yowell said.

Students attending the transfer fair also said the college has provided them with experiences and opportunities that they also could have gotten at a four-year university, but for a third of the cost.

“The atmosphere and clubs and organizations help you get the resources you need, as well as internships and research,” sophomore Nicole Delgado said. “CPCC is a great place to go to transfer.”

Though National Transfer Student Week ends Oct. 25, the Transfer Resource Center will still hold regular advising sessions, transfer fairs and transfer application days to help students succeed in the transfer process. More information can be found at www.cpcc.edu/academics/academic-resourc es/transfer.