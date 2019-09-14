National Merit semifinalists include 52 CMS students

CHARLOTTE – Fifty-two high school seniors in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are among 16,000 semifinalists in the National Merit Scholarship competition.

Ardrey Kell High had the most semifinalists (22), followed by Myers Park (8), Providence (8), East Mecklenburg (5), Hough (4) and South Mecklenburg (2). Butler, Independence and North Mecklenburg each had one semifinalist.

Students will compete for more than $31 million in scholarship money next spring.

Semifinalists were chosen from the highest-scoring takers of the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which they took as juniors.