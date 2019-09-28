Country Day raising money for construction projects

Belk Upper School Learning Center (Photo courtesy of Charlotte Country Day)

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Country Day School hopes to complete its five-year $54 million capital campaign by the end of the 2019-20 school year.

Walker Poole and Wellford Tabor have led the Forefront Campaign, which includes capital projects that create innovative learning spaces, annual giving that supports people and programs, and an endowment to ensure long-term financial health.

Projects include:

• John and Claudia Belk Upper School Learning Center, including a state-of-the-art recording studio (opening fall 2020).

• Dowd Student Center, including cafeterias, restaurant-level kitchen and server space and campus store (fall 2019).

• Cannon Hall includes space for college counseling and tutoring along with an upper school makers space (fall 2019).

• Hance Lower School Learning Center, including after school, lower school makers space and computer lab (fall 2018).

• Purdy Center for Science and Mathematics includes eight lab spaces for sciences (fall 2018).

“For more than 75 years, Country Day has earned its place at the forefront of education, and we are continually improving and breaking new ground.” Head of School Mark Reed said. “The Forefront Campaign supports an ambitious vision that will ensure we continue to prepare students to contribute meaningfully to a changing world.”