CMS makes organizational changes, appointments

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Earnest Winston announced new appointments and included some changes in the organization structure during the Sept. 10 school board meeting.

Winston has added two deputy positions and reintroduced the Office of School Performance.

The following changes will go into effect Sept. 16:

LaTarzja Henry was named chief of staff. She was executive director of Community Partnerships & Family Engagement.

Laura Francisco was named assistant superintendent of support services. She was formerly chief of staff.

Matthew Hayes was named deputy superintendent of academics. He was community superintendent for the Northwest Learning Community.

Carol Stamper was named deputy superintendent of operations. She was chief operating officer.

Kathy Elling was named chief school performance officer. She was associate superintendent for student services.

“These changes will allow us to better align our work to support schools and students,” Winston said. “The goal is to provide more efficient and responsive support for schools so that we can deliver on the goals set in the 2024 strategic plan, What Matters Most.”

Other appointments made at the meeting:

Raymond Barnes was named community superintendent for Central Learning Community 1. He has been executive director for Project Leadership and Investment for Transformation and Central Learning Community 1 since 2018.

Donevin Hoskins has been named principal of West Charlotte High. He has been principal at a Greensboro high school since 2013. Hoskins has worked as an administrator within CMS.

Fahnie Shaw has been named director of Family Engagement and Community Outreach, Title I. Shaw was a program and evaluation specialist.

Pa Thao has been named director of elementary education. Thao was a literacy specialist.