Charlotte Catholic students log volunteer hours

Charlotte Catholic High School students received the President’s Volunteer Service Award for their volunteer hours on Sept. 6. Photo courtesy of CCHS

CHARLOTTE – The President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation recognized 127 students from Charlotte Catholic High School for their volunteer contributions in our community.

The President’s Volunteer Service Award recognizes individuals, families, and groups who have served others in their communities for a specified number of hours over a 12-month period.

Students received their certificates at the All-School Mass on Sept. 6.

Bronze Award

The Bronze Award is presented to ages 16 to 18 who have performed 100 to 174 service hours and to ages 14 to 15 who have performed 50 to 74 service hours.

The 48 Bronze Award recipients from Charlotte Catholic were Lily Alford, Christina Andrysick, Emily Ayers, Davis Barnett, Blake Beecher, Blythe Bishop, Samuel Bohmer, Lucas Boyle, Joel Casingal, Nina Casingal, Ashleen Coyle, Anne Culicerto, William Davison, Alivia Dettinger, Serena Le Do, Madeline Dudley, Liam Fitzpatrick Jr.,Victoria Fontana, Adam Franek, Anna Fuller, Becket Granelli, Anna Greeley, Daniel Harty, Tommy Hoefling, Karlie Kazmierczak, Grace Kunik, Audrey Leach, Mae Levin, Emma Lowry, Amanda McKernan, Garrett McKernan, Will Murlless, Ryan Nofsinger, John Nowak, Alexandra Pallander, Shiya Patel, John Polking, Joseph Pons, Carson Robbe, Anna Schroeder, Ethan Scott, Juli Snoke, Parrish Srnovrsnik, Blaise Tamol, Elvia Tshunza, Ramsey White IV, Austin Wright and Karla Zamorano.

Silver Award

The Silver Award is presented to ages 16 to 18 who have performed 175 to 249 service hours and to ages 14 to 15 who have performed 75 to 99 hours.

The 19 Silver Award recipients from Charlotte Catholic were Harrison Barnett, John Coleman, John Curry, William Dettmer, Kate Dumser, Ethan Elaasar, Brynn Heslin, Michael Hussey, Liza Kammerer, Madison Kelley, Payton Morgan, Anna Mullin, Paul Neel, Melia Patcha, Carley Reitz, Julianne Ruiz, Catherine Schilli, Aidan Tibbitt and Abigail Tyson.

Golf Award

The Gold Award is presented to ages 16 to 18 who have performed more than 250 service hours and to ages 14 to 15 who have volunteered more than 100 hours.

The 60 Gold Award Recipients from Charlotte Catholic were Isabella Ackermann, Chloe Allen, Christian Alston, Elizabeth Borkowski, Jackson Bowers, Emma Bryson, Molly Bunta, Carly Centanni, Natalie Charlonis, Julia Chaverin, Louis Ciano, Will Craig, Stewart Dautel, Rebecca Denton, Emma Doncaster, Anna Dougherty, Maura Egan, Anayensi Escobedo, Julianna Hancock, Christopher Hoefling, Emma Iles, Emily Rae Kearney, Elizabeth Kelly, Scarlett Lovallo, Ryan Ma, Erin Macalintal, Wynne Mayeux, Laney McBride, Brynn McClatchy, Madison McLane, William McTier, Thomas Mooney, Michael Moritz, Oliver Nazarian, Emily Nguyen, Katrina Nilles, Maggie Olsen, Carissa Pallander, Samantha Pean, Anna Pederson, Andrew Permenter, Arabella Pires, Isabel Plym, Caroline Prendiville, James Ramich III, Sophia Ritz, Carrie-Anne Rogers, Matthew Ruff, Morgan Salvino, Mary-Kathryn Samuelson, Emma Sciotta, Kristen Sedam, Nicole Shooman, Joseph Silvestri, Nicole Tamol, Jacqueline Tavares, Adam Tesch, Joseph Tully, Sabine Yessayan and Melissa Zeleznik.