Ardrey Kell Marine JROTC remains active

Cornell Wilson, a retired major general, and Alexis Jones, a retired captain, viewed Ardrey Kell High School Marine Corps JROTC color ceremony on Sept. 20. Afterward, the veterans shared personal stories about their military experiences. Photos courtesy of James Barksdale

CHARLOTTE – Ardrey Kell High School was recently recognized as a Naval Honors School in the Marine Corps JRTOC Region 2 for the 2019-20 school year, a distinction awarded to the top 20% of units in each region.

Out of 40 high schools in the region, Ardrey Kell’s Marine Corps JROTC earned the honor based on scholastic achievement, extracurricular activities, citizenship, participation and inspection.

Recently, cadets finished third overall among 15 JROTC units in the Newton Conover Annual Field Meet.

Cadets earned first place in crab walk relay, wheel barrow relay and physical conditioning course; second place in academic competition; and third place in sand bag/ammo can relay.