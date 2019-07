Monty Witherspoon is a product of Olympic High School. He’s now running for school board. Justin Vick/SCW photo

Monty Witherspoon said he wants to fight for students as he launched his campaign for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education.

Witherspoon was one of four people to put their names on the ballot July 5 for three available at-large seats on the school board. At least two are up for grabs as Mary McCray and Ericka Ellis-Stewart have said they are not running for reelection.