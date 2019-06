CHARLOTTE – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has promoted Christy McCauley to principal at Hawk Ridge Elementary.

McCauley has been working as assistant principal at Hawk Ridge Elementary since 2018.

Her career includes stints as assistant principal at Steele Creek Elementary from 2012 to 2018, dean of students at Oaklawn Language Academy from 2011 to 2012, magnet coordinator at Idlewild Elementary from 2010 to 2011 and teacher at Idlewild Elementary from 2003 to 2010.