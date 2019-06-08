French to take over at Pineville Elementary

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools named Bobby French as principal at Pineville Elementary on June 4.

French has worked as assistant principal at Lake Wylie Elementary since 2017.

His school leadership experience includes stints as interim assistant principal at Pineville Elementary in 2018, interim principal at Lake Wylie Elementary from 2017 to 2018, assistant principal at Olympic Community of Schools from 2015 to 2017, assistant principal at Ardrey Kell High from 2013 to 2015.

He started teaching at CMS in 2008.