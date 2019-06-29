Ardrey Kell cadets place third in academic bowl

The Ardrey Kell MCJROTC Academic team consists of (from left) of Shriya Pokala, Eric Thorn, Lisa Smith and Rhea Pokala. Photo courtesy of Major Scott Ratliff USMC (Ret.)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Ardrey Kell High School Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer’s Training Corps Academic Team placed third in the Joint Leadership and Academic Bowl national tournament from June 21 to 25.

The MCJROTC Knights lost a heart-breaker to the eventual national champion in the semifinals, 240-230. Ardrey Kell qualified as one of the top eight Marine Corps JROTC teams in the nation to compete at the tournament.

Questions encompassed mythology, math, science, history and literature.