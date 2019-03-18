Teams place in Quiz Bowl competition

CHARLOTTE – Local schools placed in the 2019 Quiz Bowl State Final on March 16 at Myers Park High School.

The Early College at Guilford was the high school state champion, while Myers Park placed seventh and Providence came in ninth.

Smith Middle School of Chapel Hill defeated Jay M. Robinson Middle School to win the middle school competition.

Metrolina Regional Scholars placed 10th.

The North Carolina Association for Scholastic Activities Scholastic Cup and NCASA Challenge Cup will be awarded to the high and middle schools with the best overall performance among the 20 major scholastic competitions.