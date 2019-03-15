School board is happy with Cotswold pairing

CHARLOTTE – School board member Margaret Marshall said she is often asked by constituents how the pairing of Cotswold and Billingsville elementary schools is going.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools merged them this school year, so students in kindergarten through second grade attend Billingsville and students in third through fifth grades go to Cotswold.

“While this is hard work and it was different for parents and what they have expected, I think it’s turned out beautifully,” Marshall said at the March 12 school board meeting. “There have been some bumps in the road, but folks have been working really hard to overcome those. We’ve got some really dynamic classrooms in schools that are very focused on the ages of the children in those schools.”

Marshall visited the Cotswold campus March 1 to hear from students what they are learning in the IB program. She was proud to see students talking with such pride about their research.

Elyse Dashew, who serves as vice chair of the school board, visited Cotswold that same day for the first time since the school merged with Billingsville.

“I’m just so impressed,” Dashew said. “The fifth-graders presented with such skill and confidence and clarity on their fifth-grade IB projects. It was just really cool to experience.”

Kendal Cuevas, a fifth-grader at Cotswold IB World School, participated in that event and led the pledge of allegiance during the March 12 meeting. Afterward, she talked about courage and how having the courage to try is what matters most.

“The school board showed courage when they voted to merge our two schools – Billingsville and Cotswold – together,” Kendal said. “When this happened, students regardless of their economic status, were given access to a strong IB program on the two campuses. My friends from both campuses showed courage by making new friends and helping expand our community.”

Next school year, Dilworth and Sedgefield middle schools will be paired in similar fashion.