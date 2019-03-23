Jay M Robinson hosts state forensics competition

CHARLOTTE – Jay M Robinson Middle School will host the 2019 Middle School Forensics State Finals on March 23.

The following schools advanced through qualifying at regionals and will be competing; Grays Creek, Hickory Ridge, Hope Mills, Jay M Robinson, Mac Williams, Mount Airy, Northwest School of the Arts, R Max Abbott, Seventy-First Classical and Valley Springs

The event is open to the public. The first of three rounds will begin at 10:50 a.m. The awards ceremony is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Admission costs $3.