Concert benefits school’s piano program

CHARLOTTE – The Northwest School of the Arts music department will hold its 17th annual concert to benefit the school’s piano program.

The program takes place 3 to 4 p.m. March 24 at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 3400 Beatties Ford Road.

The piano department saved enough money to replace its entire lab with new Yamaha digital pianos by the start of the 2017-18 school year. It also bought a Young Chang baby grand piano in February 2013 for performances.

“My hope is to be able to sustain our unique program for many years to come,” piano teacher Kristin Stonnell said.

Stonnell hopes to raise enough money through this year’s benefit to continue saving toward a Steinway Model B grand piano for the school’s newly renovated auditorium.

To date, the program has raised around $40,000 of the $107,000 needed to buy the instrument.

A contribution of any size guarantees the donor a concert ticket. Donations will also be accepted at the door the afternoon of the concert. Make checks payable to the NWSA Piano Booster Club.

Support the campaign by visiting https://nwsapiano.steinwayfund.com/.