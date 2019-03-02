Chesterbrook Academy Preschool exec gets gold stars

CHARLOTTE – Nobel Learning Communities awarded Carol Dobyns with its first-ever Lighthouse Award.

Dobyns serves as executive director of Chesterbrook Academy Preschools, which has 12 schools in the Carolinas.

“The Lighthouse Award was created to shine a light on the core of who we are and recognize someone who acts as a guiding light and collaborator with everyone they come in contact with, ” NLC President Patricia Miller said.

Peers nominated Dobyns for the award. She received a round-trip airline ticket to anywhere in the U.S.

“She is the first to share and celebrate best practices, the go-to person when a colleague needs clarification or advice, and someone you can constantly learn and gain insight from,” Miller said.

Locations include Weddington (509 Weddington Road) and Charlotte (11922 Providence Road W. and 8411 Beverly Crest Blvd.).