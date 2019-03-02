Charlotte Prep screens Mr. Rogers documentary

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Preparatory School invites parents to a screening of the documentary, “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?,” on March 13.

Filmmaker Morgan Neville looks back on the legacy of Fred Rogers, focusing on his idea of spreading kindness and helping children deal with life’s toughest emotions on his TV show, “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.”

The screening will begin at 6 p.m., followed by a discussion. The event is free to attend, but Charlotte Prep will collect shoes donated by attendees for distribution to local shelters serving adults and children.

“Because much of Mister Rogers’ work was centered around ‘walking in other people’s shoes,’ the cost of admission will be a pair of gently-used shoes of any size,” said Latoya Pousa, the school’s community life director.

RSVP at www.charlotteprep.org/neighbor.