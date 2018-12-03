Institute offers scholarships for hurricane victims

MOORESVILLE – Universal Technical Institute is expanding a program to help incoming students affected by recent hurricanes.

The school is now offering a total of $50,000 in scholarships to incoming students at its campuses across the country, including the NASCAR Technical Institute.

$1,000 scholarships will be awarded to 50 students living in Carolinas who were impacted by Hurricane Florence on Sept. 14.

Apply at www.uti.edu/financial-aid/scholarships-grants to download the application form, which includes eligibility information, rules and an essay.

Applicants must be enrolled by Sept. 31, 2019, and meet all other UTI admissions requirements.