CPCC using federal grant for NETLAB

CHARLOTTE – The U.S. Department of Education Fund for the Improvement of Postsecondary Education has awarded Central Piedmont Community College a two-year, $94,266 grant to buy and install new equipment for its NETLAB.

NETLAB provides access to live IT infrastructure to perform technology-related experiments.

CPCC will use the funding to modernize, enhance and expand the capacity of its NETLAB, located in the Levine Information Technology Building on Central Campus.

Boosting NETLAB’s functionality ensures CPCC can ensure low-income students and underrepresented minorities have access to in-demand education resulting in cybersecurity careers, said Mike Hogan, associate dean of STEM.