Used bikes help homeless save time, money

Tom Williamson helps homeless people save up by providing them bikes to ride to work. Photo courtesy of Community Shelter of Union County

Tom Williamson started Ride Again Bicycle Ministry after serving a meal at the Community Shelter of Union County with his employer, ATI Special Materials, and learning that many residents had no way to get to work.

Many residents living temporarily at the Monroe shelter spend $100 or more a week piecemealing transportation options together to get through a week of work. Sometimes they walk multiple miles each way.

The less money shelter residents spend on transportation, the sooner they can save enough to move back into independent living.

Williamson’s mission to get people moving started at a men’s church retreat when a speaker talked about it being more important to spend time doing something rather than trying to be someone.

“He challenged us to do something,” Williamson said.

As an avid cyclist, his first plan was to repair bicycles at the shelter but that quickly segued way into soliciting unused bicycles, cleaning and repairing them before donating them.

Williamson does all the repairs himself, but he solicits donated bikes that can be repaired or sold for parts, which underwrites part of his replacement parts cost.

By year’s end, he donated 21 bikes to the shelter, 19 to Hoskins Park Ministries, four to Roof Above and eight to the Waxhaw Police Department to support their youth bike program.

His Sunday School class at Matthews United Methodist Church has donated bike locks to ensure security at worksites.

“I put one on every bike I donate,” he said.

The shelter provides helmets and reflective vests.

Why does he do it?

“I like to work on bikes and help people,” he said. “I get to combine two passions. “

Want to help?

Williamson asks anyone with an unused adult-sized bike to contact him on Facebook at @Ride AgainBicycle or email at RideAgainBicycle@gmail.com.