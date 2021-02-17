Tullar helps Matthews Chamber navigate pandemic

Jessica Tullar

It’s not easy to have all the chips stacked against you, but that’s what it was like when Jessica Tullar became executive director of the Matthews Chamber of Commerce in August.

Businesses were pivoting, closing and operating with restrictions due to COVID-19. As a result, the chamber with its focus on in-person networking events and resources for business owners, was struggling to retain members.

Tullar was just trying to gain her footing.

“Coming into a role when you’re in the middle of all that, when you’re trying to meet people and make connections, that can be difficult to do,” said Tullar, who succeeded Kelly Barnhardt, the chamber’s executive director for over three years.

Tullar said restrictions led to the realization that business can’t be done the way it’s always been done. Instead of viewing that as a challenge, she sees it as an opportunity to think outside the box.

Since the pandemic, Tullar said the focus of the chamber has shifted from networking to promoting, attracting and retaining businesses in Matthews, as well as helping owners build skills. The chamber hosts monthly virtual meetings with guest speakers on topics like digital marketing, strategy and perspective.

There is also more of an emphasis now on how the chamber can support business owners by connecting them to grants and economic aid, Tullar said.

“We’re not just meeting for coffee anymore,” she said.

Tullar has lived in the Matthews area for seven years with her husband and their three kids — ages 6, 5 and 2. The couple is expecting their fourth child next month.

“I just love Matthews and the downtown and the cute small town feel that’s still very evident in a growing populated area,” Tullar said.

She brings over 16 years of nonprofit experience to her role with the chamber, most recently serving as the manager of Discovery Place Kids – Rockingham. She worked for Discovery Place for nine years, first as a creative play professional and then a program coordinator before becoming manager.

While at Discovery Place, Tullar became very involved with the Richmond County Chamber of Commerce. She served as an ambassador and graduated from its leadership program.

“I have seen how valuable a Chamber of Commerce can be,” Tullar said. “I just loved how many good connections you could make and how many organizations could come together to make a bigger change in the community.”

In Matthews, Tullar said she wants to grow and strengthen the network of support and fellowship that already makes the town a wonderful place. She’s been working behind the scenes to make that happen, from banding with area chambers to advocating for businesses at the state level to collaborating with Matthews Economic Development Advisory Committee and the parks and recreation department

Tullar introduced two new initiatives in December aimed at driving customers to local businesses: Home for the Holidays Passport and the Hometown Holiday Scavenger Hunt.

Travelers got their “passport book” stamped at locations around town, either by purchasing, donating or showing up at a participating business. Completed books were entered into a $1,000 drawing.

The scavenger hunt sent over 40 teams on missions all over town through an app called GooseChase.

“It was really fun to see people out in the community enjoying the holiday season but still doing it safely,” Tullar said.

It would be easy for Tullar to look at the pandemic’s effect on business and think all the chips are stacked against her and the chamber, but she’s a positive, upbeat kind of person. Tullar said she’s very hopeful for the coming year and believes the organization is poised to come out of the pandemic in a better position than before.

“I’m really excited for the future,” Tullar said. “If I can get through this year, I think I can probably handle anything.”