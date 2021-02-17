Technology gives Monroe’s The Courthouse an edge

Photo courtesy of The Courthouse

Located in the century-old Secrest Building across from Monroe’s town square is The Courthouse, a bar that honors the historic courthouse across the street will feature self-pour beer and wine.

It provides a balance of the historic old and tech-driven new.

The Courthouse features 15 screens offering 30 taps of beers, along with some wine and seltzer. The selection is heavily focused on craft brews, stemming from a focused operational model that ensures a consistent pour.

Owner Dean Stump is excited to welcome customers to use his commercial tap system from PourMyBeer.

“Naturally, I chose to partner up with PourMyBeer, the preeminent bar technology company whose system greatly reduces the amount of interaction between customers and staff,” Stump said. “They allow operations to be simple and safe and allow for multiple customers to serve themselves at the same time.”

The beverage wall presents a safer experience for guests as they are serving themselves rather than being served. The concept eliminates touchpoints and creates a clean and stress-free environment.

PourMyBeer has over 7,000 taps in service at bars, restaurants, casinos, hotels and grocery stores around the world, including Whole Foods and Buffalo Wild Wings.

Its self-pour technology enables faster, more efficient access to drinks by allowing consumers to pour their own beer, wine, cocktails, cold brew and kombucha. Customers pay by the ounce.

Want to go?

The Courthouse is located at 101 W. Franklin St., Monroe.